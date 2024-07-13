Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Drops By 87.5%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,167. UCB has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.4574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. UCB’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

