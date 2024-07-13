Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Expands By 207.0%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 207.0% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 124,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. UniCredit has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.28.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

