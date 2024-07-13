Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Rises By 298.7%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 298.7% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ UTWO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
