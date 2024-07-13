Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Rises By 298.7%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 298.7% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UTWO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

