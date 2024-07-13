Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Drops By 40.0%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 831,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yoshitsu Price Performance
NASDAQ TKLF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,474. Yoshitsu has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.
Yoshitsu Company Profile
