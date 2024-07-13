Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Drops By 40.0%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 831,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TKLF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,474. Yoshitsu has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

