Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Rises By 333.3%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZOZO Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SRTTY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,190. ZOZO has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

