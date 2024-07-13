Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.34

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $24.35. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 78,835 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $356.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

