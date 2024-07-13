SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Approximately 4,704,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,832,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Up 14.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a market cap of £17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.43.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

