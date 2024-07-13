Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Holdings Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Simmons First National worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 718,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

