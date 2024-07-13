SingularityNET Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $772.45 million and $2.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64826104 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,022,952.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

