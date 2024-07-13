Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares.

Sirius Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About Sirius Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.