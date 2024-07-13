Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

About Snipp Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.