Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Snipp Interactive Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
