SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0100

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $170,629.06 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

