Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SPMC)

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPMC opened at $19.97 on Friday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

