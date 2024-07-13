SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.37% of SpartanNash worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

SPTN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 236,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $632.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

