SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,167. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

