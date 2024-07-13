SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.98. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $402.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

