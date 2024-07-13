SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Raised by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $19,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,142 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,490. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

