Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Short Interest Update

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Spectaire Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SPEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 130,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Spectaire has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Spectaire will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, an integrated hardware, software, and data platform for logistics and supply chain players that uses mass spectrometry to directly measure their emissions.

