Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 344.7 days.

Square Enix Stock Down 1.2 %

Square Enix stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 385. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

