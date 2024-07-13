Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SPLP opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,068.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $734.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.36.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
