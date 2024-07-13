Steem (STEEM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.39 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.36 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,666.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00634140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00118504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00269858 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00041005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,416,132 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

