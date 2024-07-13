Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.48

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.48, with a volume of 80798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.