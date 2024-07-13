Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.23. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.24.

Stingray Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

