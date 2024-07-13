Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 10.9%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 913,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,812,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $293,902. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

