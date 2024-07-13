Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 12th (BIO, KODK, KT, MERC, MFA, MMYT, MTW, PRGO, SCL, TEAM)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 12th:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KT (NYSE:KT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.