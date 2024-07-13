Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 17,654 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 573,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.
About iShares Global Energy ETF
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
