Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $186.78. 14,432,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,708,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

