Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 113,337 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,337 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,912,000 after acquiring an additional 364,980 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,513,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 132,077 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

GIGB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 183,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

