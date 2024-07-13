Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 113,337 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGBFree Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,337 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,912,000 after acquiring an additional 364,980 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,513,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 132,077 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

GIGB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 183,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.