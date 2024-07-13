Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 153,265 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,265 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 1,010,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,714. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

