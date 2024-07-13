Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 8,453 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,902,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,391,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.