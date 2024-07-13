Stokes Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VWO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 6,331,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

