Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $133.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $55,897.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $55,897.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,410 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $111.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.