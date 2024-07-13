Stratex International (LON:STI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares traded.
Stratex International Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
