Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0468

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $55,051.19 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.98 or 0.05377176 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00044131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001991 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.