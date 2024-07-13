SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 483,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 211,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

SU Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43.

About SU Group

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

