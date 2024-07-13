Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Subaru Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FUJHY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. 66,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,961. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

