Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,232,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,031,000 after buying an additional 166,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,407,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,108,000 after buying an additional 67,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BXP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.