Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,764,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

