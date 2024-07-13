Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after acquiring an additional 495,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 288,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

