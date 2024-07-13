Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.18. 6,089,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

