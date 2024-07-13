SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.47). 160,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 63,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.45).

SysGroup Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.86 million, a PE ratio of -3,650.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SysGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.