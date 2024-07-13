T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 397.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 744,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 311.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. 797,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,384. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

