Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,297,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after acquiring an additional 503,446 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 849,229 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 973,935 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

