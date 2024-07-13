TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 506,425 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAL opened at $10.81 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.92 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $429.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

