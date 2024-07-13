Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.05. 990,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $77.06 and a 1 year high of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

