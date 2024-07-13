TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,479 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 367.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,261. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

