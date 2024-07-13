Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $393.93 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.67.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

