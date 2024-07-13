Tellor (TRB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44.19 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 14% against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $191.94 million and $44.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for $73.83 or 0.00125801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,654,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,599,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

