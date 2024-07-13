The AES Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

AES has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AES has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AES to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

AES Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

