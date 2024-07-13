The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

